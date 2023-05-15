Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.69

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 2020610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

