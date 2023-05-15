Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 2,421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 196,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 1,464,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

