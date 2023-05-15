Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $36.24. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 448.63 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.50%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

