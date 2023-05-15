Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

