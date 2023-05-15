Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $74.50 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $74,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $412.49. 22,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

