Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,912,795. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

