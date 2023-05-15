Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $57,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,610. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

