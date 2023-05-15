Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

