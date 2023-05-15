Boxed (BOXDQ) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.41% -10.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3508 49 2.70

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Boxed’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $25.52 billion -$177.94 million 19.12

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

