Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.65. Braskem shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 179,087 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 93,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Braskem by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.