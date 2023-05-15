Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.