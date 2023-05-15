Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $411.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.