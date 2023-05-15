Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,179,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,319,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after buying an additional 574,753 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. 585,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,954. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

