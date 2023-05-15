Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,283,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,282,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

