Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $29.57

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $25.28 on Monday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

