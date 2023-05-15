Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $39.80

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ opened at $28.65 on Monday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

