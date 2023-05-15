Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $63.40

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LivaNova by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

