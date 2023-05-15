Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target at $14.33

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

