Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.29

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
WM Technology Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.33.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
