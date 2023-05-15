Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.29

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

About WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.