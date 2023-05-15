Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 117,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

