Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 270,249 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Certara by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Certara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 700,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of CERT opened at $20.35 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

