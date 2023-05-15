Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $309.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

