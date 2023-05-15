Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1,093.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $210.35 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $235.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

