Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

AEP opened at $91.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

