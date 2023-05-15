Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.31. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

