Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.42 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.