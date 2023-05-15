Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

