Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.05 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

