Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

