Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 397 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $247.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

