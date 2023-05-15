Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FDX stock opened at $223.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

