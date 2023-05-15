Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,099 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.4 %

SNOW opened at $167.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

