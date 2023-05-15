Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

