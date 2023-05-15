Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 56 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.00 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.59 and its 200 day moving average is $293.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

