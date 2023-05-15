Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after acquiring an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

