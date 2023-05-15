BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 121354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Specifically, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

BRP Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

