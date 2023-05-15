Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,391,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,276 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $284,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.43. 452,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,476. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.