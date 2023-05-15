Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.61

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.61 and last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 1558826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

