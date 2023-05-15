Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,135. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

