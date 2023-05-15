Cadence Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after acquiring an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.33. 507,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.