Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 0.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.0 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of GFI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 1,095,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,189. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

