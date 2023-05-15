Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 11,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.