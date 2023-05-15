Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Decreased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.39. 421,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

