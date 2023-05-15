Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. 640,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.