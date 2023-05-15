Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.87 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.87 billion and $173.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.75 or 0.06670288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,701,106 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.