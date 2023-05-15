Cardano Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.73 billion and $169.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.38 or 0.06684475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,571,145 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

