Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,943,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 3,627,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 24,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

