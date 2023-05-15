Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

