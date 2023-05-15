Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST):

5/12/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $6.00.

5/12/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $7.50.

5/11/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $6.00.

4/17/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Carrols Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,338. The company has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

