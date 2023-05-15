Casper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.22 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $544.86 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,714,682,858 coins and its circulating supply is 11,012,800,426 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,713,669,641 with 11,011,847,916 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05017226 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,686,100.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

